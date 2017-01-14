WHATEVER IVANKA WANTS IVANKA GETS:

[E]ight days before the changing of the guard in Washington, it was Ivanka's agenda that was being sold to House leaders by a top administration official. Politico reported that Miller proposed including in the G.O.P.'s re-write of the tax code a provision that would let parents write off childcare costs. A requirement that companies provide at least six weeks of maternity leave will likely be put in motion outside of a tax reform bill, Miller and lawmakers agreed. A source told Politico that these policies have been "pushed up to a front-burner status, as is evident by the fact that they're already getting this granular this early."





The quick movement to advance her political agenda is the latest in a series of maneuvers by the future First Daughter to take on a role more like that of a First Lady.