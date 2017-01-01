January 1, 2017
WHAT OCCUPATION?:
Bennett vows to pursue Ma'ale Adumim annexation this month (TAMAR PILEGGI AND TIMES OF ISRAEL STAFF, January 1, 2017)
Jewish Home party leader Naftali Bennett on Sunday said he plans to introduce legislation this month that would extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jerusalem-area settlement of Ma'ale Adumim.In a tweet, Bennett said his Orthodox-nationalist party would present to the Knesset what he described as a coalition-backed plan to lawmakers later this month -- presumably after the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.Bennett has long proposed that Israel annex large parts of the West Bank, arguing that the creation of a Palestinian state in that area poses a threat to Israel's existence.
