WE'RE GONNA NEED MORE IMMIGRANTS:

Food trucks are a delicious disruptor. Brick-and-mortar establishments tremble for good reason as these renegade eateries dot American cities like hors d'oeuvres on a platter. A food truck is generally cheaper to run, produces less food waste, is more versatile with its menu options (some call them lean start-ups), and, most obviously, can pick up and move if the market grows stale (or rent increases). But this last move is rarely necessary. Unlike with regular restaurants, consumer demand for food trucks exceeds supply. Currently, we can't get enough of them.