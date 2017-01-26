January 26, 2017
WE'LL STILL HAVE PLENTY WHEN WE CRASH INTO THE SUN:
Big in Business: drowning in oil (Christopher Matthews, 1/26/17, Axios)
BP revealed its annual energy outlook Wednesday, warning that the oil exploration industry will be drowning in oversupply for years to come. Despite the recent stabilization of prices, BP's chief economist, Spencer Dale, argued that the combination of shale technology and advances in renewable energy would leave oil-rich nations with excess reserves that will never be profitably recovered.
Pity the poor Malthusians; they were so counting on Peak Oil.
