WE'LL REPEAL IT, NOT REPLACE IT:

We report our findings in the New England Journal of Medicine, and summarize them below.





First, very few primary care physicians want the ACA repealed. Just 15% supported repeal - even among physicians voting for Donald Trump - only 38% supported repeal.





Second, primary care physicians strongly support key elements of the ACA and feel they are important to the health of the nation. Most primary care physicians supported the ACA's insurance market regulations that prohibit insurance companies from denying coverage or charging higher premiums based on pre-existing conditions, providing subsidies to individuals to make insurance more affordable, and expanding Medicaid.