WE'LL REFORM IT, NOT REPEAL IT:

If Republicans lose three Senate votes, that drops them to 49, and repeal-and-delay cannot pass. At least three Republican senators (in addition to all the Democrats) now oppose repeal and delay. Rand Paul, of all people, has demanded that Congress repeal Obamacare at the same time it passes a plan to replace it. Paul has announced that he spoke with Trump and secured his agreement on this. Trump has not said so himself, confining his comments to date to a vague assurance "That's all gonna work out."





Trump, of course, tends to change his mind frequently and agree with whomever he spoke with last. But other Republicans senators are taking the initiative. Fellow Republican Lamar Alexander says the same thing as Paul: "We have to take each part of it and consider what it would take to create a new and better alternative and then begin to create that alternative and once it's available to the American people, then we can finally repeal Obamacare." Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said on MSNBC, "It would not be the right path for us to repeal Obamacare without laying out a path forward." And Senator Bob Corker is walking right up to the edge of the same position, asking Trump to tweet out confirmation of what Paul claims he promised. "If it is his view, it would be really good if he would consider tweeting it out very clearly. There's more and more concerns about not doing it simultaneously," Corker says.





Even more ominously for the Republican leadership, four other Republicans have joined Corker to sponsor a bill delaying the bill that would repeal Obamacare for a month...