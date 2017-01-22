January 22, 2017
WELL, HIS BY-PRODUCT IS SCAT:
'Alternative facts:' Why the Trump team is 'planting a flag' in war on media (Brian Stelter, January 22, 2017, CNN)
The alternative to "facts" is "fictions."But President Trump's special adviser Kellyanne Conway proposed something new on Sunday: "alternative facts."The strange phrase entered the lexicon when Conway told NBC's Chuck Todd that the numerous misstatements in press secretary Sean Spicer's angry statement to reporters Saturday were actually "alternative facts."The phrase called into the question Conway's understanding of the word "facts" and caused widespread mockery on Sunday.
New White House press secretary Sean Spicer's grudge against the media dates back DECADES (GEOFF EARLE, 22 January 2017, Daily Mail)
New White House press secretary Sean Spicer's angry tirade against White House reporters on his first day on the job wasn't his first clash with the press: while in student government he brought a complaint against his college paper after it called him 'Sean Sphincter.'
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 22, 2017 8:09 PM