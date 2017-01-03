WE ARE ALL PIGOVIAN NOW:

At a forum called Sugar Consumption of Icelanders--Public Health Threat?, Nutrition Professor Laufey Steingrímsdóttir, University of Iceland, will be presenting the results of a new study done by the Faculty for Science and Nutrition and by the Faculty of Economics on the development of sugar consumption in Iceland and possible influences and explanations thereof. The forum is part of a conference held at the University of Iceland today and tomorrow.





The study reveals that for every percentage point that the price of pop went up, demand for it went down by the same amount. "Taxation is an effective way to control consumption," Laufey told mbl.is.