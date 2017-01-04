UNSERIOUS PEOPLE:

It's not just Vladimir Putin Republicans suddenly love. Now it's his agents, too.





Julian Assange has become the new darling of the right over the past several months. This week, thanks to Assange's statements that WikiLeaks did not come from Russia, the ardor has grown to full-scale Love Story proportions: hurting Hillary Clinton means never having to say you're sorry for getting Americans and American allies killed. Assange, lest we forget, bragged about the fact that WikiLeaks could be responsible for the deaths of Americans and American allies abroad. He's an alleged rapist and a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin; in 2011, Putin gave Assange a visa, and in 2012, Assange worked to cover up a payment from Syria to Russia. Back then, Fox News' Sean Hannity dubbed Assange a quasi-terrorist and asked why the government couldn't stop him; today, he flies to the Ecuadorian embassy in London to interview Assange, then says, "I believe everything he says."





What changed? Assange attacked Clinton.