When he was Alabama's attorney general, Pryor had supported the removal of Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore because the judge ignored a court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the state supreme court building.





Pryor had previously said he believed the Ten Commandments display was constitutional, but he said after Moore's removal that court orders must be obeyed, according to this CNN story.





Also during his term as attorney general, Pryor wrote a brief defending the Texas law banning sodomy that was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.





SCOTUSblog's analysis of Pryor's judicial record says he is "no friend of criminal defendants" and he has "almost never ruled in favor of a capital defendant."





In civil rights cases, SCOTUSblog writes, Pryor "has been a strong proponent of religious freedom, has been perhaps surprisingly receptive to claims of discrimination by LGBTQ plaintiffs, and has voted to reject voting rights challenges in the small number of such cases he has confronted." [...]





On free speech issues, SCOTUSblog says, "Pryor has steered a middle course." He has stressed the importance of First Amendment rights, yet is inclined to uphold government restrictions on speech in some contexts.





Pryor has upheld congressional power in the few federalism cases he has considered. He has rejected commerce clause challenges to several criminal laws, and he ruled that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had the power to regulate cats at a Hemingway museum because they affect interstate commerce.











