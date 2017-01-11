ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

[A]s explosive as the Trump allegations were, there was one passage that was particularly interesting for cryptography buffs, concerning the popular Telegram chat app.





According to one of the report's unidentified sources, the app may not be as secure as it seems:





An FSB [Russian secret service] cyber operative flagged up the 'Telegram' enciphered commercial system as having been of especial concern and therefore heavily targeted by the FSB, not least because it was used frequently by Russian internal political activists and oppositionists. His/her understanding was that the FSB now successfully had cracked this communications software and therefore it was no longer secure to use.





The report raised an alarming thought for Telegram users. Could Russia have an inside line to one of the most popular encrypted chat programs?