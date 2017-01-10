January 10, 2017
THEY ARE PART OF THE ANGLOSPHERE, NOT EUROPE:
Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal, top Republican says (Reuters, 1/10/17)
Britain will be in the "front seat" to negotiate a new trade deal with the incoming administration of Donald Trump, a top Republican in the United States Senate said, the BBC reported.Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said after meeting British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that a trade deal between the two countries would be a priority as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2017 6:43 PM