January 6, 2017
THERE IS NO CHINA:
As an angry China watches, Taiwan president takes a risky trip to the Americas (Ralph Jennings, 1/06/17, LA Times)
The president's travels offer prospects for stronger foreign relations that would bulk up Taiwan's self-rule despite counter-pressure from China, which has claimed sovereignty over the island since the Chinese civil war of the 1940s and has threatened to take it by force if needed."For Tsai, the pro would be getting closer to America, a key foreign policy goal of hers," said Bill Sharp, an East Asia scholar and author based in Honolulu.
