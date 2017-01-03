January 3, 2017

THERE IS NO CHINA:

China tightens Tibetan border security to combat 'separatism' (Reuters, 1/03/17)

China has tightened security regulations in Tibet's border region to battle the risks of terrorism and 'separatism', the state-owned Global Times said.

The move follows a call by China early in December for southwestern neighbor India to avoid complicating a simmering dispute over a visit by a senior exiled Tibetan religious leader to a border region.

