January 3, 2017
THERE IS NO CHINA:
China tightens Tibetan border security to combat 'separatism' (Reuters, 1/03/17)
China has tightened security regulations in Tibet's border region to battle the risks of terrorism and 'separatism', the state-owned Global Times said.The move follows a call by China early in December for southwestern neighbor India to avoid complicating a simmering dispute over a visit by a senior exiled Tibetan religious leader to a border region.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 3, 2017 1:39 PM