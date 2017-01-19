January 19, 2017
THE WoT, TRADE & GOLF...:
U.S. air strike killed an al Qaeda leader in Syria: Pentagon (Reuters, 1/19/17)
Mohammad Habib Boussadoun al-Tunisi, a Tunisian who was involved in "external operations and has been connected to terrorist plots to attack Western targets," was killed in the strike near Idlib in Syria, the statement said.
U.S. Military Bombs ISIS Camps in Libya (Morgan Chalfant, January 19, 2017, Washington Free Beacon)
The Pentagon announced the precision airstrikes in a statement Thursday morning, which destroyed the two desert camps 45 kilometers, or 28 miles, southwest of Sirte. The U.S. military is still evaluating the results of the strike, but CNN reported that early estimates put the death toll above 80. The airstrikes were carried out by U.S. B-2 bombers."In conjunction with the Libyan Government of National Accord, the U.S. military conducted precision airstrikes Wednesday night destroying two ISIL camps 45 kilometers southwest of Sirte," Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in a statement Thursday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 19, 2017 4:33 PM