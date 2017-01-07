January 7, 2017
THE WoT, TRADE AND GOLF:
US drops more bombs in Obama's final year of office than in 2015 (TERESA WELSH, 1/07/17, mcclatchy.com)
The U.S. dropped 26,171 bombs last year, 3,027 more than 2015.According to an analysis of Defense Department data from the Council on Foreign Relations, a non-partisan think tank, the majority of the bombs were dropped in Iraq and Syria. The U.S. leads an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in both countries and has carried out air operations in attempt to reduce the area controlled by the terrorist organization.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 7, 2017 11:59 AM