THE WAR THAT MATTERS:





In Kentucky, Missouri, and New Hampshire, three states that flipped to unified Republican control, legislators have prioritized passing Right to Work, a law that quickly diminishes union power by allowing workers in unionized workplaces to withhold fees used to organize and advocate on their behalf.





If the GOP has stood for any one thing over the past century it is opposing the inflationary pressure of unionization.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 7, 2017 12:14 PM

