January 3, 2017

THE TAINT OF DONALD:

U.S. Conservatives Outnumber Liberals by Narrowing Margin (Lydia Saad, 1/02/17, Gallup)

Many more Americans have considered themselves politically conservative than liberal since the early 1990s. That remained the case in 2016, when an average of 36% of U.S. adults throughout the year identified themselves as conservative and 25% as liberal. Yet that 11-percentage-point margin is half of what it was at its peak in 1996 and is down from 14 points only two years ago.

The UR would have coasted to a third term.
