January 3, 2017
THE TAINT OF DONALD:
U.S. Conservatives Outnumber Liberals by Narrowing Margin (Lydia Saad, 1/02/17, Gallup)
The UR would have coasted to a third term.Many more Americans have considered themselves politically conservative than liberal since the early 1990s. That remained the case in 2016, when an average of 36% of U.S. adults throughout the year identified themselves as conservative and 25% as liberal. Yet that 11-percentage-point margin is half of what it was at its peak in 1996 and is down from 14 points only two years ago.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 3, 2017 7:46 AM