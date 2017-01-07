THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:

In an appendix to the report, the agencies laid out a detailed, publicly-sourced analysis of RT's alleged propaganda operations, including television programming that promoted the Occupy Wall Street movement and focused on information countering US government domestic and foreign policy. RT, in the agency's assessment, used coverage of the Occupy Movement to promote the notion that change wasn't possible within the US democratic system and that only "revolutionary action" could affect real change.





Many of the ideas promoted by RT, such as coverage critical of "fracking" for natural gas in the United States, aligned both with domestic opposition to the US government and with Russia's own interest in curtailing US development of natural gas and reducing the price of the oil and gas upon which Russia's economy is highly dependent.



