THE MOST AMUSING THING...:

The Women's March has done nothing more than highlight the utter abject failure that is modern feminism by focusing on feminists who happily personify every single negative stereotype about women. They are directionless airheads unable to properly channel their emotions verbally, let alone practically. So, they get together, stomp their feet and whine about nothing. But, you can't say "nothing" because if you do they'll start pulling out the PMS metaphors and threaten to...what, exactly? Go shopping? Drink wine? Pet a cat?





If you want to embrace your girl power, let's go less YaYa Sisterhood and more Working Girl. Trump or not, America's women have more freedom and dignity than most women in the world, especially those enslaved by Sharia law. Instead of using all that power and authority to whine and complain, take a cue from Melanie Griffith and use your power to your advantage to lift another woman up. Perhaps one who's working against her will as a sex slave, or one who is forced to hide her face under a hijab, or one who's facing a lifetime of harassment and abuse because she lives in an Islamic society, or one who is suffering in silence after having an abortion, or one who is still suffering the trauma of being tossed away because she was born a girl.





Those are the women Western feminists have the time, money and resources to help. Time, money and resources that are currently being spent on feel-good marches that produce armchair activists who dub themselves "community organizers" and host wine and cheese events to talk about "issues." Because who wants to really help a woman in need when you can just bitch about your own problems over Merlot?