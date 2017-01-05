January 5, 2017
THE MARKET VERDICT ON THE UR:
Jobless claims fall to near 43-year low (Lucia Mutikani, 1/05/17, Reuters)
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to near a 43 year-low last week, pointing to further tightening in the labor market.Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 235,000 for the week ended Dec. 31, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was close to the 233,000 touched in mid-November, which was the lowest level since November 1973.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 5, 2017 10:17 AM