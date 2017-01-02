THE MARKET VERDICT ON THE UR:

"Right now, there is an incredible amount of pressure to sell just about every type of currency and buy the dollar," said Christopher Stanton, chief investment officer at Sunrise Capital LP, which manages $700 million.





Mr. Stanton recently bet that the U.S. currency will appreciate against the Australian dollar, Japanese yen and euro in the next few months.





A stronger dollar raises the buying power of U.S. consumers and businesses by making imported items cheaper and reducing the costs of traveling abroad.