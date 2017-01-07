THE KEY TO HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCING CONSUMPTION:

Today, we face a tidal wave of medical advice: Get an annual checkup, mammogram, colonoscopy, have your cholesterol and glucose levels checked; and be sure to monitor your blood pressure throughout the year. Should anything be amiss -- fear not! There is a drug or medical procedure for you.

But one man has been on a crusade for years. Dr. H. Gilbert Welch believes this routine testing is filled with pitfalls that may actually do more harm than good. In addition, he warns, while the latest and greatest drugs produce a resounding ka-ching for pharmaceutical companies, the side effects you may experience from these new inventions can be devastating.

In "Less Medicine More Health," Welch fights an uphill battle against a "First World" medical dilemma wherein "too much medical care has too little value." Needless to say, he is not the darling of the medical community. As a physician and professor at Dartmouth Medical School, much of his work revolves around "the effects of medical testing." A few years ago, he received notoriety when he questioned the wisdom of annual mammograms. In this book, he explains seven assumptions the medical profession and general public believe to be true. Unfortunately, some of these suppositions are downright false, while others are just wishful thinking.

Below, you'll find a quick overview of those assumptions.