January 5, 2017
THE KEY TO HEALTH CARE REFORM IS REDUCING CONSUMPTION:
One third of new medications offer no new benefits, study finds (Deutsche-Welle, 1/05/17)
Data from studies commissioned by the German Public Health Insurers Association (GKV) concerning 129 medications that came on the market since 2012 suggests that only about a third of new medications (44) offered across-the-board improvements over old ones. One-third of medications (44) only worked better for some patients, while the final third (41) represented no progress at all.
