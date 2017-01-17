January 17, 2017
THE HEIGHT OF PC CONTRADICTIONS...
Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning's Sentence (CHARLIE SAVAGE, JAN. 17, 2017, NY Times)
The decision by Mr. Obama rescued Ms. Manning, who twice tried to kill herself last year, from an uncertain future as a transgender woman incarcerated at the men's military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has been jailed for nearly seven years, and her 35-year sentence was by far the longest punishment ever imposed in the United States for a leak conviction.
...but the guy is, by definition, insane. Now how about commuting the sentences of some of the incompetents on death row.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2017 6:47 PM