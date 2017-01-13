THE ESTABLISHMENTARIAN:

Manchin said he and Pence did not talk about a specific potential nominee, but was told it would be from the list of 20.

"If you're a Democrat, you can assume it's going to be somebody conservative. That's a given," Manchin said.

"There's been some of the people on that list who have already gone gone through the process here as far as approving. I guess they would look at someone who has gone through, somebody who's made it through here before would have a chance."