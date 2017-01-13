THE ESTABLISHMENTARIAN:

January 13, 2017
Trump, Pence moving quickly on Supreme Court pick (Ariane de Vogue, Phil Mattingly and Tom LoBianco, 1/12/17, CNN)
The list is made up of mostly federal appellate court judges including Judge William Pryor, Diane Sykes, Steven Colloton, Neil Gorsuch, Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman.Manchin said he and Pence did not talk about a specific potential nominee, but was told it would be from the list of 20."If you're a Democrat, you can assume it's going to be somebody conservative. That's a given," Manchin said."There's been some of the people on that list who have already gone gone through the process here as far as approving. I guess they would look at someone who has gone through, somebody who's made it through here before would have a chance."
