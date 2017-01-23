THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:





According to a new Marist Poll sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Americans are strongly opposed to using tax dollars to fund abortions and want the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the period in which abortions are available.





59% of voters thought abortion is morally wrong. 83% of respondents oppose tax dollars to support abortion in other countries; 61% want to stop taxpayers from funding abortions in the United States. 87% of Trump supporters want the U.S. funding to stop, as opposed to 39% of Clinton supporters.





But even among Clinton supporters, 55% support limiting the period in which abortions are legal; 91% of Trump supporters agree. 74% of Americans overall want abortion restricted to the first trimester; 74% of those, amounting to 55% of Americans, want the Supreme Court to restrict the time period for abortions.





34% of voters said restricting abortion should be implemented immediately; another 25% fell it is important to implement restrictions. Remarkably, 44% of those who identify as pro-choice, say restricting abortion is an immediate priority or important.