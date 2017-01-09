January 9, 2017

THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

NYPD archival photos reveal changes to NYC streets over 30 years (ROCCO PARASCANDOLA, 1/08/17, NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)

The pictures, culled from NYPD archives, depict a true tale of two cities: The safest big city in America today, contrasted with the '80s and early '90s, when it was unsafe to walk through many neighborhoods during the day.

There's a 1984 view of the Port Authority Bus Terminal through a window pocked by a bullet hole, side by side with a more recent -- and ballistics-free -- photo.

There's the 1986 picture of a police officer along the side of a graffiti-tagged subway car -- and a 2016 shot of another officer next to a shiny new train.

Two other now-and-then images show an Alphabet City street corner in 1991 that resembles a war zone -- with a rubble-strewn lot, an abandoned truck and a boarded-up corner.

The today shot looks like a page from a real estate brochure, with a new apartment building occupying the same space.

Posted by at January 9, 2017 7:29 AM

  

« NO MATTER WHAT THEY WOULD PREFER TO DO...: | Main | A PRIVATE SCHOOL SYSTEM FOR A DEMOCRACY...: »