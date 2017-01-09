THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

The pictures, culled from NYPD archives, depict a true tale of two cities: The safest big city in America today, contrasted with the '80s and early '90s, when it was unsafe to walk through many neighborhoods during the day.





There's a 1984 view of the Port Authority Bus Terminal through a window pocked by a bullet hole, side by side with a more recent -- and ballistics-free -- photo.





There's the 1986 picture of a police officer along the side of a graffiti-tagged subway car -- and a 2016 shot of another officer next to a shiny new train.





Two other now-and-then images show an Alphabet City street corner in 1991 that resembles a war zone -- with a rubble-strewn lot, an abandoned truck and a boarded-up corner.





The today shot looks like a page from a real estate brochure, with a new apartment building occupying the same space.