THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

If a tough new proposal in Utah becomes law, just a few drinks -- or even a few swigs -- could put you over the limit for drunk driving.





An effort is underway in the state to lower the legal blood-alcohol concentration for driving to .05 -- a first in the nation. Currently, all 50 states have a .08 cap, eschewing suggestions from the National Transportation Safety Board to redefine what constitutes drunk driving.





But state Rep. Norman Thurston, a Republican from Provo who plans to introduce a bill on the issue in the upcoming legislative session, wants that to change in 2017.





"Impairment starts with the first drink, and we want to establish this state as one where you just simply do not drink and drive," said Thurston, noting he worked with officials from the Utah Highway Patrol while drafting the legislation. "This is all about safety."