THE APPRENTICE:

On Wednesday, Trump tapped Reed Cordish as assistant to the president for Intergovernmental and Technology Initiatives. Cordish is an executive of the Cordish Companies, his family's Baltimore, Maryland-based real-estate business, and the president of Entertainment Concepts Investors, a subsidiary that owns and manages bars, restaurants, and clubs throughout the country.





ECI's largest holdings are in Kansas City, Missouri, where Cordish partnered with Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner on a building in the city's "Power and Light District."





But the Power and Light District, a half-million square-foot shopping and entertainment center downtown, has a dark reputation among the city's black community. Two separate lawsuits against the Cordish Companies say the area is commonly called the "Power and White District" for its owner's alleged record of racial discrimination.





In 2014, Dante Combs and Adam Williams sued as the lead plaintiffs in a $5 million class-action racial discrimination case. Cordish's business won an initial ruling in a federal district court, but Combs and Williams are currently appealing the decision.





The two plaintiffs say they were unfairly beat and harassed by white men employed by the Cordish company to "lighten up" its clubs as part of a long-running campaign to keep away black people.