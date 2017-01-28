THANKS, W:

Even in the midst of the fracking revolution, then-Gov. Rick Perry signed on for a goal of generating 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2025, according to the Wall Street Journal, stretching a previous target of 2,000 megawatts set by George W. Bush as part of a 1999 deregulation of the power market. In April of last year, the state was already making 19,000.





For some proponents of renewables, their benefits have little to do with the environment, but are green all the same. As 2017 begins, Texas's Georgetown is set to become one of the first cities in the country to ditch fossil fuels entirely. But as then-interim city manager Jim Briggs, the engineer of the switch, told The Guardian in 2015, "We didn't do this to save the world - we did this to get a competitive rate and reduce the risk for our consumers."