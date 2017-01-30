TALENT IS A HOAX:

Let's get this out of the way at the top: Julio Jones was the best receiver in football this season. Just about any way you slice it, whether using traditional stats,1 advanced metrics2 or even play-by-play grades,3 Jones was the receiver who kept defensive coordinators up at night worrying about all the havoc he could wreak. His explosiveness and diversity of skills enabled offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to build the one of the best offenses in NFL history.

The Falcons went 11-5 this year. They were 6-0 in games where Jones either didn't play or had less than 50 yards receiving.

NFL analyst Heath Evans, speaking with the Herald last week, seemed to think that would be the strategy Belichick would employ to try and take away Jones.





"I think he'll try and have everyone just try and tattoo Julio, because I think he's kind of beat up," Evans said, "but I also think he's physically soft in a lot of ways."





So they'll hit Jones whenever possible, and see where that leads.





Evans then provided an example from the NFC Championship Game where Jones didn't appear to have the kind of toughness you'd like to see, especially at this time of year. The receiver got dinged up on a second-and-11 play that went for an incompletion, and then, facing a third-and-11, took himself off the field. He returned one play later, after the Falcons converted.





"You're Julio Jones. It's third-and-11. You're not going to be on the field?," Evans said. "Imagine, Randy (Moss), or Wes (Welker), or Jules (Edelman) taking themselves off the field on third-and-11? It just doesn't make any sense.



