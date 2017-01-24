TAKE A NUMBER:

January 24, 2017
The Many Scandals of Donald Trump: A Cheat Sheet (David A. Graham, Jan. 23rd, 2017, The Atlantic)
Donald Trump is now president and not just a private citizen, but that doesn't mean he's free of the controversies that dogged him in his former life.Last week, a few days before Trump's inauguration, former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos sued him in New York state, accusing the president of defamation. Zervos, who's represented by the famous lawyer Gloria Allred, was one of the several women who accused Trump of sexual assault or misconduct prior to the election. She claims that he kissed her and pressed his genitals against her non-consensually. Trump denied those claims, saying all of the women who had accused him had made their stories up. So Zervos sued him for defamation."I wanted to give Mr. Trump the opportunity to retract his false statements about me and the other women who came forward," she said, as my colleague Nora Kelly reported. She added that she would withdraw the suit if Trump said she had been truthful. That seems unlikely, since a spokeswoman dismissed the suit immediately.
Given that he's bragged about the sexual assaults and the openness of his Putinophilia, the IRS appears to pose the greatest threat to him.It's unusual for a president to be in such a legal situation--though not entirely unprecedented. Bill Clinton settled a suit for sexual harassment filed by Paula Jones. Zervos's suit serves to underscore an even more unusual fact, though, which is that Trump won election despite a raft of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct lodged by women in multiple places, from different eras.The 2016 presidential campaign saw a long string of stories showing scandals involving Trump, both large and small--from questionable business dealings to allegations of sexual assault. While they did not derail his presidential hopes, many of them remain live issues as Trump begins his transition to the White House.The breadth of Trump's controversies is truly yuge, ranging from allegations of mafia ties to unscrupulous business dealings, and from racial discrimination to alleged marital rape. They stretch over more than four decades, from the mid-1970s to the present day. To catalogue the full sweep of allegations would require thousands of words and lump together the trivial with the truly scandalous. Including business deals that have simply failed, without any hint of impropriety, would require thousands more. This is a snapshot of some of the most interesting and largest of those scandals.
Key Claims in Trump Dossier Came From Head of Russian-American Business Group: Source (MARK MAREMONT, Jan. 24, 2017, WSJ)
Some of the most explosive parts of a dossier containing unverified allegations that President Donald Trump had secret ties to Russian leaders originated from the Belarus-born head of a Russian-American business group, according to a person familiar with the matter.Sergei Millian, a 38-year-old American citizen who has claimed he helped market Trump properties to Russian buyers, wasn't a direct source for the 35-page dossier, this person said. Rather, his statements about the Trump-Russia relationship were relayed by at least one third party to the British ex-spy who prepared the dossier, the person said.Among the unverified allegations of Mr. Millian's that an intermediary passed along, the person said: The claim that the Russians had compromising video of Mr. Trump that could be used to blackmail him, and a claim that there was a "conspiracy of cooperation" between the Trump camp and Russian leadership that involved hacking the computers of Mr. Trump's Democratic opponents. [...]Mr. Millian may not have realized he was feeding information to anyone acting on behalf of the ex-spy. In the dossier, the source believed to be Mr. Millian is referred to at various times as both Source D and Source E and is cited as somebody "speaking in confidence to a compatriot" or "speaking in confidence to a trusted associate."This is a common technique among spies, according to a former CIA case officer, who said "it makes it a lot easier to get your target to open up if they think they are talking to somebody of the same background."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2017 7:17 AM