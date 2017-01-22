SURE, THEY DIED IN SERVICE TO THEIR COUNTRY THAT I AVOIDED, BUT I'M A VICTIM!:

Former CIA director John Brennan said US President Donald Trump "should be ashamed of himself" for using his bridge-building first visit to the intelligence agency on Saturday to berate the media over its coverage of his inauguration.





A statement released by John Brennan's former aide said the ex-director was "deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump's despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes," and that the president "should be ashamed of himself."