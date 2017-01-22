January 22, 2017
SURE, THEY DIED IN SERVICE TO THEIR COUNTRY THAT I AVOIDED, BUT I'M A VICTIM!:
Ex-CIA director blasts Trump for carping about media during agency visit (AP AND TIMES OF ISRAEL, January 22, 2017)
Former CIA director John Brennan said US President Donald Trump "should be ashamed of himself" for using his bridge-building first visit to the intelligence agency on Saturday to berate the media over its coverage of his inauguration.A statement released by John Brennan's former aide said the ex-director was "deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump's despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes," and that the president "should be ashamed of himself."
