January 1, 2017
SURE, IT'S HILARIOUS...:
Trump's solution to cyberattacks: Send info via courier (BROOKE SEIPEL, 12/31/16, The Hill)
President-elect Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that messages "should be sent via courier like in the old days" to ensure security."It's very important, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old fashioned way because I'll tell you what, no computer is safe," Trump responded when asked about the importance of cybersecurity, according to pool reporters.
...but the real error lies in thinking you have anything so important to say it has to stay private.
