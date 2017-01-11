January 11, 2017
SUBLIME:
Law firm helping Trump won 'Russia Law Firm of the Year' award in 2016 (GABBY MORRONGIELLO, 1/11/17, Washington Examiner)
Sheri Dillon, a well-respected tax controversy attorney, was given significant airtime during Trump's press conference on Wednesday to discuss how the real estate tycoon will avoid business conflicts while serving in the Oval Office. Dillon works at the Washington, DC office of Morgan Lewis, which was named "Russia Law Firm of the Year" last spring by the law profession directory Chambers & Partners.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2017 6:15 PM