STRANGER THINGS:

Catholic leaders in the United States are reacting with anger to President Donald J. Trump's newly signed executive order that bars Syrian refugees from entering the country and halts resettlement programs for up to four months and are urging him to reconsider the policy.





"This weekend proved to be a dark moment in U.S. history," Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said in a statement on Jan. 29. "The executive order to turn away refugees and to close our nation to those, particularly Muslims, fleeing violence, oppression and persecution is contrary to both Catholic and American values."