STOPPRESIDENTBANNON:

With Trump in the White House, Bannon has found himself emboldened in a way that he could only dream of several months ago, when he stepped away from his "alt-right" media empire to join the struggling Trump campaign as its chief executive. Since taking the oath of office, Trump has mostly stayed close to Bannon's agenda--delivering an inaugural address written in part by Bannon himself that spoke gloomily of "American carnage" and shutting the nation off from the rest of the world in order to make it great again. He has signed executive orders, also written by Bannon, directing the federal government to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, shut out refugees, increase deportations, and begin the repeal of Obamacare.





None of it would have been possible had Trump not made an enemy of the media, sowing mistrust in the army of journalists tut-tutting his apocalyptic diatribes, his excoriation of immigrants, his fiery denunciations of the consensus on free trade. "You're the opposition party," Bannon said repeatedly in his interview with the Times, which the paper said he requested to defend Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, who was upbraided by the media this week for lying to the press. "We think that's a badge of honor. 'Questioning [Spicer's] integrity'--are you kidding me?"





It's just one piece of Bannon's ideological game of chess, rewiring the media landscape to clear the path for a radical reimagining of conservative politics in line with his own nationalist agenda. The president himself, Bannon has admitted in the past, is just one piece of the puzzle. Trump is a "blunt instrument for us," Bannon told Ken Stern for Vanity Fair last summer. "I don't know whether he really gets it or not."





More than anyone else in his inner circle, Bannon has a good reason to use his boss. Sure, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, now has an inconceivably large platform as a 36-year-old political novice. Conway, who has a longer history in politics, can probably parlay her White House gig into whatever gig she so chooses next, assuming the ship doesn't go down in flames while she is still on board. But Bannon, who jokingly refers to himself as "Darth Vader," is perhaps alone in viewing the Trump administration as a means to a specific philosophical end.