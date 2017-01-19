STILL CHOSEN...:

Another top Obama administration official staying on is Adam Szubin, who oversees international sanctions at the Treasury Department.

President Obama nominated Szubin as undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence in 2015, but he was never confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate.

Szubin, who has served under Obama and Bush, has been serving in his role in an acting capacity.

A Treasury Department spokesperson said Szubin would "serve as acting secretary of the Treasury until a new secretary is confirmed and in place."

"At that point, Mr. Szubin will leave government service to pursue other endeavors," the spokesperson said.