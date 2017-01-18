SOMEONE HAS TO DEFEND THE PURITY OF THE PEOPLE'S JUDEAN FRONT!:

For the second time in as many weeks, a controversy has broken out over who should be included in the Women's March on Washington, the protest scheduled for Saturday, the day after Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. Last week The New York Times reported that some white women were being made to feel unwelcome at the march by demands that they "check their privilege" and "listen more and talk less" when non-white women speak about the unique burdens they face as members of not just one but of two or more oppressed groups.





And now an article by The Atlantic's Emma Green about the participation of pro-life women in the march has provoked such a fury among leading liberal feminists that organizers have removed a pro-life group (New Wave Feminists) from the march's list of hundreds of "partners." The reason? March organizers say their "platform is pro-choice" so an "error" was made in inviting the pro-life group to be a partner.





Others expanded on the explanation. Writer Amanda Marcotte tweeted that "you cannot be anti-choice and feminist" and that opposing abortion is a "misogynist act." Author Jessica Valenti was likewise "horrified" to hear about the involvement of a pro-life group in the march because "feminism is a movement for justice -- [and] abortion access is central."