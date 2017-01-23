January 23, 2017
SO NOT THE SAVIOR OF THE PARTY?:
WBUR Poll: Republican Gov. Baker More Popular Than Democrat Sen. Warren (Simón Rios, 1/23/17, WBUR)
[A]ccording to a new WBUR poll, only 44 percent think Warren "deserves reelection." Forty-six percent think voters ought to "give someone else a chance."
"No one's going to look at a 44 percent reelect number and think that that's a good number," said Steve Koczela, president of The MassINC Polling Group, which conducts surveys for WBUR. "No one's going to look at it being close to even between 'reelect' and 'give someone else a chance' and think that that's reassuring." [...]
Warren's numbers contrast sharply with those of Gov. Charlie Baker. His favorability rating is 59 percent -- 8 points better than Warren. But what's more striking is that only 29 percent of poll respondents think someone else should get a chance at the governor's office.
Paging Senator Brown....
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2017 7:54 AM