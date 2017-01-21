SELF-LOATHING IS AS SELF-LOATHING DOES:

Just as it's dishonest for apparent supporters of Democratic National Committee chairmanship candidate Keith Ellison to smear fellow candidate Tom Perez as a toady of the "establishment," it's equally dishonest for apparent supporters of Perez to demonize Ellison as some crypto-anti-Semite. The pro-Perez folks keep dredging up Ellison's history with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, even though Ellison long ago severed ties with Farrakhan:





To suggest that Ellison is an anti-Semite is to suggest that Senators Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer, both of whom have endorsed Ellison's candidacy, are trafficking in a form of self-loathing, that they are the Democratic equivalents of Ben Carson. Do members of the anti-Ellison crowd really think Sens. Sanders and Schumer-and others who are defending Ellison against allegations of anti-Semitism-are that sick?



