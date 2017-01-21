January 21, 2017
SELF-LOATHING IS AS SELF-LOATHING DOES:
Is the DNC Chair Race Becoming A Disgrace? (D.R. Tucker, January 21, 2017, Washington Monthly)
Just as it's dishonest for apparent supporters of Democratic National Committee chairmanship candidate Keith Ellison to smear fellow candidate Tom Perez as a toady of the "establishment," it's equally dishonest for apparent supporters of Perez to demonize Ellison as some crypto-anti-Semite. The pro-Perez folks keep dredging up Ellison's history with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, even though Ellison long ago severed ties with Farrakhan:
In a lengthy letter to the Conservative movement's rabbinical arm, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison said he regretted past positions that have unsettled Jews as he seeks the chairmanship of the Democratic Party...
Ellison, beginning his three-page letter to the Rabbinical Assembly with a quote from Pirkei Avot, Jewish ethical teachings - "The one who learns, learns from everyone" - expressed regrets, as he has several times since launching his bid to lead the DNC, for his association years ago with the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam.
"At the time, I did not grasp [Louis] Farrakhan's anti-Semitism," he wrote, referring to the movement's leader.
"It was difficult for me to see that the struggle for equality for African Americans could be subverted into hatred of others, specifically anti-Semitism," Ellison wrote. "I focused on Farrakhan speaking to concerns of Black men. When I became aware that he made hateful statements about other groups, including the Jewish community with whom I was so close, I knew that I must reject his teachings. And I rejected them completely."
The awesome parts of this are the comparison of anti-Semitism to saying a sitting Cabinet member is part of the Establishment and the assertion that it's okay to say a black man like Ben Carson is self-loathing but not that Jews are. The apparent difference seems not to be race, just party affiliation.To suggest that Ellison is an anti-Semite is to suggest that Senators Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer, both of whom have endorsed Ellison's candidacy, are trafficking in a form of self-loathing, that they are the Democratic equivalents of Ben Carson. Do members of the anti-Ellison crowd really think Sens. Sanders and Schumer-and others who are defending Ellison against allegations of anti-Semitism-are that sick?
