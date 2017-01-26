SEATEC ASTRONOMY:

January 26, 2017
Six myths about national security intelligence (Frederic Lemieux, Jan. 12th, 2017, The Conversation)
Myth #3: Intelligence results from covert operationsPerhaps surprisingly, approximately 80 percent of the intelligence used by security agencies is not secret and does not require covert operations.Most intelligence is gathered through "open sources intelligence," like internet content; traditional mass media, including television, radio, newspapers and magazines; specialized journals, conference proceedings and think tank studies; photos; maps and commercial imagery; and publicly accessible databases.There are two main challenges with "open source intelligence." Sometimes the information needed isn't available in digital format, and sometimes it's not in English.
The most dangerous myth--following from that one--is that intelligence analysis is in turn best done in secret by experts.
