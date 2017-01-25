Ms. Moore had earlier, in a decidedly different era, played another beloved television character: Laura Petrie, the stylish wife of the comedy writer played by Dick Van Dyke on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Also on CBS, the show ran from 1961 to 1966.





Ms. Moore was the lesser star in those days, but she shared Mr. Van Dyke's background in song and dance, and as a comedy duo they magnified each other's charm. Ms. Moore transformed and tamed the vaudeville style that had dominated sitcoms, perfecting a comic housewifely hysteria in Laura, made visible in the way she often appeared to be fighting back tears. Her "Dick Van Dyke Show" performance won her two Emmys.





"I heard something in her voice that got to me," Carl Reiner, who created and produced the show, once said. "I think the fact that Mary and Dick were dancers gave the whole program a grace that very few programs have." [...]





As the answering-service girl Sam on "Richard Diamond, Private Detective," she was more heard than seen: Her character existed only in sexy close-ups of parts of her body, including her mouth, her hands and her elegant legs.