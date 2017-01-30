RETIRING RECORDS RIGHT AND LEFT:

In normal times, it takes American presidents hundreds of days before they reach a majority disapproval rating.





This has been the case for the last five presidents - with Bill Clinton being the previous record holder after taking 573 days to have more than 50 per cent of Americans disapprove of his presidency.





But Donald Trump, the billionaire businessman, TV star and now US President, has smashed this record after his victory on a wave of anti-establishment anger.

It has taken just eight days for him to gain a majority disapproval rating, according to Gallup polling, with 51 per cent of Americans saying they disapproved of the President on 28 January 2016.