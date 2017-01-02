January 2, 2017
REPUBLICANS VS THE rIGHT:
Rift grows within GOP as expelled Russian diplomats fly home (Elizabeth Schumacher, 1/02/17, Deutsche-Welle)
Republican Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on foreign cyberthreats. He has said Russia must be made to pay a price for attacks "on our very fundamentals of democracy."That sentiment was echoed by another, archly conservative Republican senator, Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Speaking on another Sunday talk show, Cotton said, flatly, that Obama's punishment of Russia did not go far enough.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 2, 2017 5:44 AM