January 6, 2017
REPEAL WAS AN EMOTION NOT A THOUGHT::
Republican Skepticism Grows Over Strategy on Health-Law Repeal (KRISTINA PETERSON AND STEPHANIE ARMOUR, Jan. 6, 2017, WSJ)
Republicans in both the House and Senate are expressing growing skepticism of their party's approach to repealing the Affordable Care Act, signaling potential peril ahead for a strategy that relies on nearly complete GOP unity.In the House, some conservatives are balking at a budget document meant to serve as the vehicle to repeal the 2010 health law. Meanwhile, in the Senate, a growing number of Republicans are questioning the wisdom of repealing the law without knowing how they will replace it.
