REFORM, NOT REPEAL:





The A.C.A. is more than insurance. As the Times reported yesterday, the law is leading a transformation of America's health care system. It's a change that nearly everyone, Republicans and Democrats, agrees is desperately needed -- and for it to happen, the relevant parts of the A.C.A. must be preserved.





The transformation moves health care away from a fee-for-service model, which pays doctors and hospitals according to the number of procedures they do, toward value-based care, which pays based on what helps patients get better. [...]





More than a third of Medicare payments to providers now depend on value instead of volume. This has already helped to hold down costs. And value-based payments will get a huge increase from a law kicking in this year that moves Medicare payments of physicians away from fee for service. The law passed with overwhelming bipartisan support -- and it can't work without the Innovation Center's projects.





Many of the experiments involve paying health care providers a set amount per patient on top of their fee-for-service reimbursement, as well as a share of the savings if they meet health care quality and savings goals.



