January 1, 2017
PLANET SAVED!:
Global carbon emissions have been flat for three years now (Stephen Edelstein, Dec 13, 2016, Green Car Reports)
Global efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions may be starting to pay off, suggests a recent study.Last month, scientists released an assessment that suggests global carbon emissions did not increase significantly in 2016.That makes this the third year in a row that carbon emissions have remained flat.The assessment comes from the Global Carbon Project, which measures how much carbon dioxide (CO2) humans emit each year, and how much is subsequently absorbed by the environment.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 1, 2017 7:51 AM