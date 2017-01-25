PENCE V. HALEY:

[B]ookmaker Paddy Power offers a 7:4 payout on Trump failing to complete his first term (i.e., seven dollars in potential winnings for each four dollars you bet) and 4:1 on his getting impeached during his first six months in office (versus 500:1 on Trump painting the White House gold). Many people don't just think it's possible that Trump will exit office early; they think it'll happen within his first year. We can't deny that it's daffy, but if people have the idea, let's entertain it. It's time for a bettor's guide.